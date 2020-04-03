Former United Airlines CEO, Barrington resident 'saw the future of aviation'

A former chairman, CEO and president of United Airlines has died.

James Hartigan, 95, of Barrington, died Saturday of natural causes, his family announced in a news release.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Hartigan started working for United in New York in 1942 as a junior passenger agent.

He landed with the company after an uncle told him he should choose a career "in which he had a future," said Hartigan's son, John.

"He heard about an opportunity with United ... and I think he saw the future of aviation," John Hartigan said.

James Hartigan enlisted in the Navy during World War II in 1943 and learned to be a pilot. Despite his youth, he served as a flight instructor in Florida.

Once discharged from military service in 1945, Hartigan returned to New York and his job at United.

Hartigan married his wife, Ann, in 1946. In the years that followed, their growing family moved throughout the country as Hartigan's responsibilities with United changed.

He was named United's president in 1981 and CEO in 1985, serving in both roles until 1987, media reports indicate. He then was the company's chairman until 1988, according to media reports.

Hartigan oversaw the development of United's first computerized reservation system, an expansion of United's routes to Asia and the acquisition of Pan-Am's Pacific routes.

"Dad was always somebody who was looking toward the future," John Hartigan said. "There was always something new (in aviation)."

After retiring, Hartigan split his time between the Chicago area and West Palm Beach, Florida.

An avid golfer into his 90s, he was part of the earliest tee-time groups at Rolling Green Country Club in Arlington Heights and the Palm Beach Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

Hartigan loved to travel, read and debate politics. He also loved to eat cherrystone clams, which reminded him of his childhood in Brooklyn.

In addition to his wife and son, Hartigan's survivors include: a daughter, Patricia Meenan; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother.

A celebration of his life will be held later this year.