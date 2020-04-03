Flexera names three Partners of the Year

ITASCA -- IT services company Flexera recently honored SoftwareONE, Softline Group and TMG (The Mastermind Group) with its Flexera Partner of the Year award.

The top honors were given for exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers.

"Each organization provides deep expertise and innovation around Flexera solutions," said Cindy Grogan, Flexera vice president of global alliances. "They display an exceptional ability to understand customer needs and solve business challenges around IT visibility, informed IT management and cloud control."