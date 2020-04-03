Feder: 'Painful' layoffs hit Entercom Chicago radio stations

At least eight on-air personalities and one program director were among dozens of staffers cut at Entercom Chicago radio stations Thursday, Robert Feder writes.

They included Elk Grove Village native Diana Steele, midday host at classic hip-hop WBMX 104.3-FM; Mike Kasper, afternoon host at country WUSN 99.5-FM; and Eric Tyler, afternoon host at Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM.

Sports/talk WSCR 670-AM took the biggest hit, losing midday co-host Connor McKnight, evening and weekend host Julie DiCaro, reporter David Schuster, producer and podcast host Rick Camp and freelance weekend host Maggie Hendricks.

Also laid off was Kenny Jay, program director of US99.

Many more positions in sales, promotions, digital and other areas also were eliminated or furloughed, sources said.

Employees making more than $50,000 were given pay cuts of 10 to 20 percent.

Entercom CEO David Field, who had his own salary reduced 30 percent, cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on advertising revenues.

