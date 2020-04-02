 

Gay joins Dorion-Gray Retirement Planning

Updated 4/2/2020 8:16 AM

Sean C. Gay has joined Dorion-Gray Retirement Planning of Crystal Lake, an affiliate of Professional Wealth Advisors, LLC of Downers Grove.

Gay began his career as an employee of Paula Dorion-Gray at the broker-dealer level and quickly became an independent Financial Advisor. He has been piloting client financial plans and managing client portfolios since 1999.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A graduate of University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, Sean earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licensed and holds his Variable, Health, and Life Insurance Licenses.

Gay, his wife Nicole and their four children reside in Libertyville. He enjoys watching and coaching his kids' sports activities as well as leisure time with family boating on Lake Michigan. He is active in supporting area charities including Lake County Haven Home and Feed My Hungry Children.

