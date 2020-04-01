InvenTrust appoints Phillips chief accounting officer

InvenTrust Properties Corp. announced Mike Phillips, CPA, has been appointed senior vice president and chief accounting officer, effective April 10.

Phillips will maintain his position as controller and his appointment to CAO follows Adam Jaworski's resignation.

He has been with InvenTrust from 2009, serving in various senior financial and accounting roles such as senior accounting manager for financial reporting and director for internal reporting. Prior to joining the company, Phillips worked at Pasquinelli Homebuilding for five years, serving as manager of finance from 2008 to 2009.

He graduated from The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and received a Master of Science in Real Estate from Roosevelt University. Phillips is a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Illinois.