Palatine chamber launches website to help local businesses

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Palatine Strong website to inform residents about current offers from local businesses, and delivery, pickup, and online options to encourage them to use local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website allows businesses to submit information on special hours, offers and services available to residents. Palatine Strong also will have the latest updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health and resources for small businesses, including information on emergency loans and other procedures to follow to keep our residents and businesses safe.

Visit palatinestrong.com for more information.