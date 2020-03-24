Medline to ramp up facility to produce sanitizer

Medline said it will ramp up its manufacturing capabilities at its Hartland, Wis. to produce hand sanitizer in order to meet increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald file photo

NORTHFIELD -- Medline said it will ramp up its manufacturing capabilities at its Hartland, Wis. to produce hand sanitizer in order to meet increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is modifying equipment and ventilation systems it can begin producing an estimated 150,000 bottles a week by mid-April. Teams currently working on povidone iodine production will be reassigned to the new line with production set for five days a week.

The 300,000-square-foot facility has a focus on infection prevention products. Current products include 2% chlorhexidine gluconate solution for Medline's recently launched ReadyPrep CHG Pre-Saturated Cloths designed to reduce surgical site infections, as well as skin antiseptics, body washes, lotions, over the counter drug products, povidone iodine and lubrication gel for the institutional marketplace.

"This is an unprecedented time in health care with many unknowns. We knew we had to do something to help our customers and are working diligently to modify our space to bring this much needed product to market," said Stu Schneider, group president, Medline.