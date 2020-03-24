First Midwest offers COVID-19 financial relief programs

CHICAGO -- First Midwest Bank IS offering several programs and services to alleviate some of the financial stress clients may be facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs and services First Midwest Bank are offering include consumer/mortgage/auto loan payment deferrals ans small business payment deferrals. Clients can use First Midwest's payment deferral programs for up to 90 days with no credit bureau impact.

The bank also offers consumer fee assistance programs that suspend late fees for consumer loan payments, stop payment fees and certificate of deposit early withdrawal fees through June 30, as well as small business fee assistance programs that suspend late fees on loan payments and stop payment fees through June 30.

Foreclosure programs suspend new foreclosure actions specific to residential properties through June 30, unless required by federal or government agencies. Repossession programs suspend new foreclosure actions associated with consumer installment loans and consumer loan auto repossessions through June 30

"Many of our clients may need support in ways they have not needed in the past. We want them to know we are all in this together, and we are committed to supporting them during a time when they need us the most," said Mark Sander, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Midwest Bank.

For more information, visit https://firstmidwest.com/covid-19/.