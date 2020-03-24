Caddyshack in Rosemont donates food to pantry

Volunteers helped collect some $7,000 worth of food from Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Rosemont that was donated to a Chicago food pantry. Courtesy of Alderman Jim Gardiner

Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant in Rosemont donated more than $7,000 worth of fresh food to a Chicago food pantry last weekend that will be given to those in need on Wednesday.

Caddyshack General Manager Mike Avella, Chicago 45th Ward Alderman Jim Gardiner and volunteers transported the meat, cheese and produce on Saturday to the pantry at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave. The pantry will operate a drive-through to distribute the food beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday to promote social distancing.

The Rosemont restaurant, located within the Crowne Plaza hotel on Balmoral Avenue, is closed in accordance with a state-mandated order related to the coronavirus.