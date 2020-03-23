Walgreens employees to receive bonus

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens announced Monday it will provide employees a one-time bonus in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus payment of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly team members in stores and distribution centers will be paid beginning late April.

In addition, Walgreens has updated its attendance policy for hourly team members through the end of April, permitting individuals to stay at home due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 for situations including child-care needs, or if team members are showing signs or symptoms of illness. If a team member contracts a confirmed case of COVID-19, the first two weeks of their absence will be paid. If they are unable to return to work after two weeks, an additional pay option may be available through disability leave. If a store, area office, distribution center or other company workplace location falls under a mandated quarantine, any impacted team members will also be paid for their absence without requiring the use of paid time off.

"We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time," said Walgreens President Richard Ashworth.