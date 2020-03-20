Lombard bridal shop goes out of business

The Eva's Bridal shop in Lombard closed unexpectedly Friday after 50 years in business and the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame.

"My client is devastated. My client is absolutely devastated," said attorney Les Ottenheimer, speaking on behalf of the owner, Kamil Sweis.

A message on the store's phone directs brides who have paid for dresses to call Ottenheimer.

He said the store is considering offering its sample gowns to those brides.

According to Ottenheimer, many of the dresses brides order are sewn in China.

"They (the Sweises) can no longer get dresses from China. He has paid for them and can't get them," Ottenheimer said.

Sweis is contemplating filing a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition, Ottenheimer said.

In Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the entity's assets are sold by the bankruptcy trustee and used to repay creditors.

The Lombard store is not affiliated with other Eva's Bridal stores in the Chicago area, including the Eva's Bridal in Orland Park.

Ottenheimer can be reached at (847) 520-9400.