U.S. stock futures drop while dollar extends rally

Trader Gregory Rowe works Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that's infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month earlier. Associated Press

U.S. equity futures fell with stocks on Thursday as investors digested a battery of economic and financial measures from global policy makers aimed at easing the market turmoil. Treasuries climbed and the dollar extended its rally.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all pointed to a weak open on Wall Street, as traders weighed the growing likelihood of a global recession and corporate defaults triggered by unprecedented lockdowns and supply-chain disruption. Stocks slid in Europe and across most of Asia. In the euro zone, sovereign bonds soared from France and Italy to Greece after the region's central bank boosted its efforts to stabilize the economy and capital markets.

The yen, so often a haven amid market stress, slumped in a sign of the extraordinary demand for the greenback, which strengthened for an eighth day versus a basket of its major peers to its highest in at least 15 years. WTI oil futures rebounded from their plunge to almost $20 a barrel on Wednesday.

Even as Donald Trump dubs himself a "wartime president" and joins foreign policy makers in hurrying to counter an abrupt economic shock, investors seem largely underwhelmed by many of the actions taken so far. The rush into cash and havens has battered risk assets almost everywhere, particularly equities, high-yield bonds and non-dollar currencies.

The latest developments include the European Central Bank launching a 750 billion-euro ($815 billion) debt-buying program to keep borrowing costs in check, and the Federal Reserve's debut of a program to support money-market mutual funds. Still, stocks continue to fall as investor focus turns to assessing the length of the economic downturn.

"It's a good start and a step in the right direction with the tools that they have available, but they can still do more," Sue Trinh, global macro strategist at Manulife Asset Management in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg TV. "There's much more need for U.S. dollar liquidity to get to where it's needed the most," she said. "At the moment the markets are screaming it's not enough -- we need to see more of that."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate cleared the second major bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the government might take equity positions as part of corporate rescues.

Elsewhere, Australia's central bank joined the quantitative-easing club by announcing it will enter the government bond market to lower yields, having exhausted its remaining conventional policy ammunition.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 2.3% as of 8:12 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 3.1%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 3.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 1.3%.

The euro decreased 1.7% to $1.0732.

The British pound decreased 0.4% to $1.1561.

The onshore yuan weakened 1% to 7.119 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 1.7% to 110 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 1.13%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 0.51%.

Germany's 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.24%.

Britain's 10-year yield jumped 17 basis points to 0.97%.

Japan's 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.083%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.7% to $22.14 a barrel.

Brent crude rose 3.4% to $25.72 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.3% to $1,466.98 an ounce.