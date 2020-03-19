Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora closing

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is among several large Chicago area shopping centers closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency.

A post on Chicago Premium Outlets' website announces the temporary closure "until March 29."

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Gurnee Mills and other shopping centers owned by the Simon Property Group in the Chicago area have closed. Simon Property Group officials said the company's malls plan to be closed through March 29. Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills announced it will close until roughly April 1.

In addition to Woodfield and Gurnee Mills, Simon closed Orland Square in Orland Park.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon Property Group.

Centennial Real Estate cited concerns over the health and safety of employees and customers in shutting the company's Hawthorn and Fox Valley malls.

"The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, Hawthorn Mall has decided to temporarily close effective Thursday, with an estimated reopening on April 1," Hawthorn General Manager Jeff Rutzen said in a statement Wednesday morning. "We will continue to actively monitor the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in our area. When the local crisis has subsided, we will reopen the center based on guidance from our local health authorities."