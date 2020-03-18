U.S. stocks plunge 7%, tripping trading pause

Stock trader Gregory Rowe works Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Global stock markets have sunk in a third day of wild price swings after President Donald Trump promised to prop up the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

Financial markets continued to spasm Wednesday, with U.S. stocks plunging to levels that pause trading for 15 minutes, as the economic fallout from the pandemic outpaces the massive response from governments and central banks.

The S&P 500 fell 7%, tripping an exchange-mandated pause designed to calm investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wiped out all the gains logged since Donald Trump's inauguration, with investors craving more government spending to offset the impact from the virus. The Trump administration is considering upward of $1 trillion in spending, while the Federal Reserve dusted off crisis-era programs to stabilize financial markets.

Treasuries were steady after the biggest yield jump since 1982 and municipal bonds extended deepest rout since 1987 as markets braced for the potential flood of spending. European bonds came in for a bashing. Oil dropped to an 18-year low. The dollar strengthened a seventh straight day, while the pound hit its lowest level against the greenback since 1985.

Governments have pledged or are considering massive fiscal support to offset the economic shock from the pandemic, with the Trump administration moving toward a big package, but the virus continues to spread at a pace that is forcing massive shutdowns across the globe.

"The missing fundamental ingredient for a sustainable recovery in risk appetite is some evidence that the growth of global Covid-19 infection rates is peaking," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors. "Clearly, we are not there yet."

The planned U.S. stimulus could amount to $1.2 trillion, aiming to stave off the worst impact of a crisis that already looks set to plunge many of the world's economies into recession. Meantime, the Federal Reserve reintroduced additional crisis-era tools to stabilize financial markets. Those responses came after stresses appeared in the short-term funding markets.

"I don't think we're out of the woods yet in terms of liquidity," Mark Konyn, chief investment officer at AIA Group in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg TV. "It's a question of when the fiscal measures will have the most efficacy."

In Germany, Angela Merkel said the government will not rule out joint European Union debt issuance to help contain the impact.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg's industrial-metals index dropped for a third day, with copper, nickel and aluminum among the biggest losers. Gold resumed losses as traders sold the metal to cover margin calls in other markets.