Temporary job losses, new ways of business in 'absolutely shaken' hospitality business

Andy-John Kalkounos said his family's Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg had strong business during the new coronavirus pandemic before Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants closed through at least March 30. This was the scene there Friday. Courtesy of Chicago Prime Steakhouse

Up to 1,000 employees won't be at their jobs starting Tuesday for one of the top suburban restaurant and bar operators as a result of a temporary shutdown ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker ordered all sit-down restaurants and bars in the state to close at the end of business Monday night until at least March 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Eateries can continue with curbside pickup, delivery and drive-through service.

Fred Hoffmann said only the Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria brand that's part of his Ala Carte Entertainment will continue with delivery and pickup across the suburbs. The eight other Ala Carte concepts in the suburbs and Chicago will be closed.

"I don't know if it needed to be this radical," Hoffmann said Monday. "It probably could have been restricted in different ways versus just a complete shutdown, but it is what it is. It's the law and we'll abide by it. The governor has the right to do whatever he wants. ... If it helps, it's a good thing."

About 500 cooks and other employees are expected to remain on the job for now at Moretti's locations that include Barrington, Schaumburg, Bartlett, Lake in the Hills and Rosemont.

Hoffmann said "maybe as many as a thousand" sidelined employees, in part, will be from three Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub locations, Lucky Star in Bartett, Chandler's Chop House in Schaumburg, Snuggery Restaurant & Bar in McHenry and Drink and Alumni Club, both in Schaumburg. Famous Freddie's Roadhouse in Fox Lake operates seasonally and is to reopen in late April.

Elsewhere, Carol Arriola said she and three other co-owners of Rise n Dine Pancake Cafe on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling won't be taking salaries and hope to keep as many employees working as possible if a new setup to comply with Pritzker's order is deemed financially successful.

Arriola said she, her husband, Ivan, Ismael Andres and Gary Dudkowski will begin Tuesday by handling all cooking, free no-contact delivery and curbside orders. She said Rise n Dine has 22 employees who will be on call to potentially handle deliveries and other duties.

"One of the things we discussed is, it really just depends on the demand and how much (business) we get and we can determine who we can even afford to bring in," Arriola said.

Andy-John Kalkounos said his family's Chicago Prime Steakhouse and Chicago Prime Italian in Schaumburg will operate delivery, curbside service and catering for dinner only. He said he was unclear about the status of the family's Avante Banquets & Conference Center in Fox River Grove because it is neither a restaurant nor a bar.

Kalkounos said there are about 100 employees between the Chicago Prime restaurants, and that kitchen staffing will remain the same. However, he said, only half of about 18 servers typically needed will be slotted in for the deliveries or curbside work.

"Everyone is absolutely shaken," Kalkounos said. "I mean, this industry is absolutely shaken."

Some suburban chambers of commerce are attempting to help the affected restaurateurs. For example, Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry President/CEO John Quigley issued a special message in response to a city request Monday for ideas on how to help the hospitality businesses.

"I am asking our restaurants and bars to share with me any suggestions for how the city may be able to help, such as the designation of express pickup parking spaces in districts where businesses rely mostly on on-street parking," Quigley said.

Kalkounos said he and other Schaumburg restaurant row operators plan to show their appreciation for the outpouring of public support.

Free cups of soup will be given to anyone who visits Chicago Prime Steakhouse from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Prime Italian on Wednesday and Fat Rosie's and Tequila Bar on Thursday. Other restaurants in the Meacham Road corridor are expected to follow.

Before Pritzker's order, George Panagakis said, his Savoury Restaurant & Pancake Cafe in Bartlett was doing good business and was stronger than his Six06 Cafe and Bar in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Kalkounos and Hoffmann also said their establishments still were drawing strong crowds last weekend.

Arriola said Rise n Dine's sales began sliding Saturday, a day after Pritzker announced the closure of all schools through the end of the month. She added that there have been acts of kindness from customers who visited specifically over the weekend to show support because they want the eatery to stay open.

"One customer (Sunday) gave $60 to me and said, 'Hey, divide this up among the staff because we know they're really being affected,'" she said.