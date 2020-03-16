Classic Cinemas, CMX join Regal in closing Chicago-area movie theaters

Classic Cinemas at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles and others in the movie theater chain will limit ticket sales to 60% capacity to meet social distancing guidelines, CEO Chris Johnson has announced. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Regal Cinemas will close all locations, including this one in Lincolnshire, beginning Tuesday for an indefinite period of time. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

Several theater chains with locations in the suburbs announced Monday they will be closing indefinitely amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The independent GlenArt theater in Glen Ellyn announced it will be closing until March 30, but expects that period to be extended.

Regal Cinemas announced on Twitter that all theater locations will close beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Regal has theaters in Crystal Lake, Lake Zurich, Lincolnshire, Round Lake Beach and Warrenville.

Classic Cinemas Chief Executive Officer Chris Johnson announced late Monday that all locations would close after Monday's 7:50 p.m. showtimes.

Classic Cinemas operates theaters in Carpentersville, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Fox Lake, Naperville, Oak Park, St. Charles and Woodstock, among other locations.

CMX Cinemas announced Monday that their locations in Arlington Heights, Wheeling and Skokie are closed until further notice.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended public events or gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled.

AMC Theatres CEO and President Adam Aron said his theaters will cap attendance at 50% capacity for every showing. For auditoriums with more than 500 seats, no more than 250 tickets will be sold, according to the statement.

Movie screenings will be marked "sold out" once that capacity is met, Aron said.

AMC employees will clean each auditorium between every showtime. Additionally, employees will clean high-touch surfaces -- including kiosks, countertops, restrooms, glass, handrails and doorknobs -- at least once per hour.

AMC theaters include Chicago's Navy Pier IMAX, Lake in the Hills, Lombard, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Oak Brook, Rosemont, Schaumburg, South Barrington, Vernon Hills and Woodridge.