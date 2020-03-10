Village Bank names new president, CEO

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Wintrust has appointed Michele Petrie president and Russ Larsen CEO of Village Bank & Trust, part of the Wintrust Community Banks family.

Petrie also serves as the branch president of Wintrust Commercial Banking in Rockford, while Larsen manages Wintrust's middle market banking efforts in the Northwest suburbs. Both will continue to oversee those roles along with their new duties.

Petrie has more than 24 years of industry experience, including holding previous roles at Citibank, BMO Harris Bank, and her own business, Diversitel Consulting LLC. She has a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in history from Indiana University.

Larsen has spent the last 30 years working with middle market companies in the greater Chicago area. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Northern Illinois University and an MBA in marketing with an emphasis in finance from DePaul University.

Rosemont-based Wintrust operates 15 community bank subsidiaries, with more than 180 banking locations in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin areas.