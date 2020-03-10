Fresh Stack Burger Co. opening its first location in Kildeer

Fresh Stacks Burger Co. will open its first location next month in the Kildeer Village Square shopping center in Kildeer. Courtesy of Fare Concepts

Fresh Stack Burger Co., described as a modern-day American burger restaurant serving the classics while being mindful to dietary restrictions and the environment, expects to open its first location early next month in Kildeer.

The new eatery will fill a vacant 3,000-square-foot space in the Kildeer Village Square shopping center, 20413 North Rand Road. The space previously was home to Anthony's Pizza.

Along with burgers, the restaurant will serve chicken sandwiches, chef-driven salads, fries, and stacked shakes, beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

Operators say the interior will feature a mix of modern and Midwest aesthetic, a four-season patio and playful injections of local culture.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The company is seeking to fill approximately 20 new positions for both front of the house and back of the house operations, including cashiers, prep cooks, line cooks, bartenders, managers, dishwashers and shift supervisors. Interested candidates can apply by emailing jobs@freshstackburger.com.

"As this will be our first location, we are searching for team members who share our passion for great food, amazing service and good old-fashioned Midwest hospitality," Sean Thomas, the brand's co-founder and president, said Tuesday in an announcement of the new restaurant.