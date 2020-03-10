Commentary: Why Women's History Month matters

Women's History Month in March was established by Congress decades ago to remember the contributions of both notable and ordinary women.

Our society, and especially the next generation, are blessed with strong role models whose stories are accessible from multimedia sources. We watch movies based on their lives, read books they wrote and admire their leadership styles. We're inspired by the obstacles they overcame and how they've managed to balance their professional and personal life.

And just look at the numbers of role models we have today! Some 24 percent of U.S. Congressional seats are held by women, and two female U.S. Senators were running for president. Last year, women were appointed CEO in 12 percent of appointments to the top job at major corporations. That's double the 6% of appointments that went to women in 2018. About 12.3 million women entrepreneurs own 40 percent of all U.S. businesses and are helping fuel economic growth. Women continue to break through glass ceilings in sports, the arts, science, and in fields historically dominated by men.

Social mores and societal culture continue to change at an exponential pace. Society is moving toward a goal of equality and common respect.

Women, quietly and sometimes silently, start businesses, raise families, and contribute to their churches and communities. They have shown true grit in defending social justice and providing economic sustainability. Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, reporters at The New York Times, may not be household names, but they will go down in history for breaking the story about how a high-powered Hollywood executive spent years harassing young, ambitious starlets. In February, a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty and a judge sentenced him to prison, signaling a sea change in society's nonacceptance of such behavior.

I admire women of both historical and contemporary periods and relate mostly to women who are recognized for their strength, convictions and fortitude, and enjoy supportive partnerships.

Women like Abigail Adams who served as an unofficial adviser to her husband, U.S. President John Adams, throughout his political career. Hailed for her now-famous admonition that the Founding Fathers "remember the ladies" in their new laws, Adams was not only an early advocate for women's rights but opposed slavery and led a life of public service and devotion to family.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to be appointed to the nation's highest court, always acknowledged the support of her husband, Martin. As a student at Harvard, she learned to balance life as a mother and law student in a male-dominated, hostile environment. Among her many firsts, she was director of the Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, for which she argued six landmark cases on gender equality before the U.S. Supreme Court. She described Martin as her biggest booster and "the only young man I dated who cared that I had a brain."

Julia Child's early attempts at cooking were disastrous, but she developed a passion for cooking and teaching, thanks to a move to France with her husband Paul, a State Department official. Under his patient tutelage, her palette grew more sophisticated. She took French cooking classes and eventually wrote a best-selling cookbook and hosted a cooking show on PBS. Throughout their lives together, Paul was her greatest champion.

Where there is progress, there is hope. The women's movement has experienced gains and losses, but its overall success shows a society that is moving toward acceptance and inclusivity. Together, women and men who embrace a level playing field will pave the way to equality for all.

• Cherilyn G. Murer is president and CEO of CGM Advisory Group. Contact her at cmurer4@gmail.com