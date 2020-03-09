RedMane Technology expands, renews lease

CHICAGO -- RedMane Technology has completed a lease renewal and expansion at Concourse Chicago, occupying two full buildings at the newly renovated and repositioned office complex near O'Hare International Airport.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

RedMane Technology, a computer software development firm, has leased 27,139 square feet, which includes 3,900 square feet of expansion space. The company has been a tenant of the building since 2000.

Concourse Chicago is owned and managed by Berger Asset Management, which acquired the single story, 12-building, 165,000-square-foot complex in 2018. At that time, the property was 37% occupied. Currently, in the final stages of a comprehensive renovation and repositioning program, the property is now 75% leased.

Stephen Chrastka and Jason Wurtz of NAI Hiffman, are the exclusive leasing agents for Concourse Chicago.