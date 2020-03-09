Images: After Hours, March 2020

Wasabi Restaurant & Bar 5130 Main St., in Downers Grove recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony. Wasabi Restaurant & Bar is a new ramen restaurant that features quality ingredients and great service for its ramen and sushi Cuisine.

With the assistance of the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce, the owners of Busse's Flowers alongside Mayor Joe Gallo, Aldermen Jenifer Vinezeano and Nick Budmats, and State Rep. Tom Morrison, held the ribbon cutting and grand opening of their newest location in Rolling Meadows.

William A. "Bill" Strauss, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, receives an Elmhurst-Opoly board game as a gift for his 13th and final year as keynote speaker at the 18th Annual Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon and Expo. The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry and surrounding area chambers participated in the event at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove.

Interstate Batteries recently opened a sponsored lab space at Universal Technical Institute's Lisle campus. UTI's partnership with Interstate helps deliver the latest technology and curriculum to help technician students excel in their education across their campuses nationwide. During the lab opening, Interstate met with UTI students and discussed their passion for the industry as well as their love for NASCAR.

Interstate Batteries recently opened a sponsored lab space at Universal Technical Institute's Lisle campus. Helping with the ribbon cutting are, from left, Laura Spalding, Interstate Batteries; Tyler Niedbalec, UTI; Larry Lawson, Interstate Batteries; Adam Gustafson, UTI; and Dan Spalding, Interstate Batteries.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the village of Barrington for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location of Remember Charlotte's Pizza, 301 W. Northwest Hwy. in Barrington. Remember Charlotte's menu includes thin crust pizza, salads, Italian beef and more. "This was certainly worth the wait and we are thrilled to be in our new location," said co-owner Brian McManus.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the Village of Barrington for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Amanda Jean Salon & Lifestyle Boutique, 124 E Main St., Ste. 100 in Barrington. Amanda Jean Salon & Lifestyle Boutique offers hair services, cuts and color for women, men and children.

The nonprofit Fig Factor Foundation recently presented its first scholarship breakfast. Three young Latinas from the Chicago and suburban areas won scholarships that will help them continue their higher education. The winners were Valeria Padilla of Chicago, Future Latina Leader $500 Scholarship; Julia Villarreal of North Riverside, $1,000 Latina Leader Scholarship; and Alondra Gomez of Chicago Joseph Jr. Almanza Paying It Forward $2,000 Scholarship.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Bensenville Animal Hospital, 1208 Irving Park Road. They recently moved from 1032 W. Irving Park Road to a new 6,000 square foot location to better accommodate their growing business. Dr. Vic Dhillon cut the ceremonial red ribbon while joined by hospital representatives, Village Board members, Village Staff and members of the Bensenville Chamber of Commerce.

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Palatine Bank & Trust's second location at 988 E. Dundee Road in Palatine. Palatine Bank & Trust is a supporter of the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce and a valued member of the business community.

MainStreet Libertyville, a nonprofit with the mission of preserving the character and promoting downtown Libertyville, recently held its 2020 annual meeting. The 2020 board of directors were introduced. Back row from left, Fred Kestler, Tiny Screen Labs; Tim Shanahan; Jim Malecha. Front row from left, Shelly Malizola, Allure Designs in Beauty; Karey Wittenborn; Peg Becker; Heather Fahrenkrog, Heather's Gym; Mark Anderson; Veronica Sloma; and Brian Grano, Mickey Finn's. Not pictured ae Erin Kahn and Ron Gauvin.