Rivers Casino sportsbook set to start taking bets Monday

The BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines will open for business Monday, March 9, and become the first sportsbook in Illinois to accept a legal bet, officials announced today.

The opening of the new sportsbook will happen as the college basketball tournament season -- a popular event for sports bettors -- is just beginning. BetRivers opens at noon, after a 10 a.m. opening ceremony at the casino 3000 S. River Road.

Chicago Blackhawks TV analyst Eddie Olczyk is slated to make the first sports bet, according to Patrick Skarr, a Rivers Casino spokesman.

"The BetRivers Sportsbook will take March Madness out of the office pool and into an exciting, elevated live sports wagering experience," said Corey Wise, senior vice president and general manager of Rivers Casino. "We are grateful to the Illinois Gaming Board staff for their work approving our sportsbook in time for the college basketball tournament -- one of the greatest sports events of the year."

The BetRivers Sportsbook features a 4,840-square-foot state-of-the-art sports bar with a 47-foot-wide ultra HD LED video wall. There will be five betting windows in the Sportsbook and a total of 30 kiosks.

In addition to the video wall, fans can enjoy 10, 86-inch and four 75-inch HD televisions placed throughout the lounge providing a panoramic view of live sports events. A full-service island bar in the space offers seating for 32 and the Sportsbook also offers 26 bar-top video poker games, 29 leather lounge chairs and additional table seating options.

BetRivers will launch the BetRivers.com site and mobile app later this year.

"BetRivers Sportsbook meets the high bar established by the team at Rivers Casino Des Plaines as one of the most successful and unique regional gaming destinations in the country," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, the racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company which co-owns Rivers. "We're excited to add this top-flight amenity to what is already a premier destination."

Sports gambling was legalized last June when Illinois lawmakers approved the gambling expansion bill.

Two other casinos, Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin and Argosy Casino in downstate Alton, have also applied for sports wagering licenses authorized by the new state gambling law.

Churchill has seen early positive returns from its other brick-and-mortar sportsbooks at casinos in Mississippi and Pennsylvania, Carstanjen previously said.

"We really, really like the retail sports betting ... since the cost of acquisition of the customer base within the casino is nominal compared to the cost of reaching potential customers in the online space," Carstanjen told analysts last month. "The margins are very good. So we like that and we'll do as much of that as we can."