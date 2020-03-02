Feder: Chicago News Guild ratifies new three-year contract with Sun-Times

The union representing editorial employees at the Chicago Sun-Times has approved a three-year contract extension that includes substantial raises and efforts to improve racial and gender diversity in the newsroom, Robert Feder writes.

The new agreement, announced today, is retroactive to September when the previous contract expired. Members of the Sun-Times unit of the Chicago News Guild ratified the deal unanimously last week.

Raises totaling 5.6 percent by 2021 will bring the annual salary of a reporter with five or more years of experience to a minimum of $69,783, according to a joint announcement. In the entire previous decade, Sun-Times journalists had received a single raise of only 2 percent.

