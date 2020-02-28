Des Plaines Theater renovation to include speak-easy Bourbon 'N Brass

The historic Des Plaines Theater will get more than a facelift from the reported $10 million renovation currently under way.

On Friday, operator Ron Onesti announced he will open a speak-easy -- Bourbon 'N Brass -- atop the theater, which is scheduled to reopen later this year. Des Plaines marks the second Bourbon 'N Brass location after Evanston.

The venue will offer food and more than 100 bourbons and whiskeys. The decor will include antiques from Onesti's personal collection.

In a prepared statement, Onesti, CEO and president of Onesti Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the new venue and the reopening of the theater, located at 1476 Miner St.

"I look forward to bringing world-class entertainment and a unique dining experience to such a historic landmark," he said.

Designed by architect William B. Betts -- who also designed the Glen Theatre, known as the Glen Art Theatre in Glen Ellyn -- the Des Plaines Theater opened in 1925 as a vaudeville and movie house. It became a first-run movie theater in 1935 when members of the Balaban family purchased the building. At the time, the firm Pereira and Pereira added art deco touches, including the marquee.

A 1982 fire severely damaged the theater, which opened several years later as a twin movie house.

In November 2011, renovations returned the theater to a single auditorium.

The theater closed in January of 2014.