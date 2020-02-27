Feder: Bruce Dold out as Chicago Tribune publisher, editor-in-chief
Updated 2/27/2020 10:27 AM
In a top-level shake-up at Tribune Publishing, Bruce Dold is out as publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Tribune, and Peter Kendall is out as managing editor.
Succeeding Dold in the editor-in-chief role is Colin McMahon, who will continue in his current position as chief content officer for Tribune Publishing. Read more at robertfeder.com.
