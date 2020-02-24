Amazon distribution centers coming to Downers Grove -- and likely Palatine

This is an artist's rendering of a proposed warehouse at 317 S. Hicks Road in Palatine that likely will become an Amazon distribution center. Courtesy of village of Palatine

Amazon is preparing to open new distribution centers in Downers Grove and reportedly in Palatine.

Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett confirmed Monday evening that Amazon plans to move into roughly 500,000 square feet of space in two new warehouses in the Bridge Point Downers Grove industrial park along Finley Road north of I-355.

He said the company is expected to hire between 120 and 130 people.

In addition, Cooper's Hawk Winery will be moving its distribution center into a third warehouse building at the site. The company also is moving its corporate headquarters to a nearby office park.

"This demonstrates that our community is open for business and evolving with businesses," Barnett said Monday night. "It's important that our community is one where businesses are interested in locating."

Bridge Development Partners of Chicago is the developer.

Amazon also has reached a deal for a new warehouse in Palatine at the former site of an H.B. Fuller factory at 317 S. Hicks Road, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

Earlier this month the Palatine village council approved an ordinance connected to the site plan for 317 S. Hicks, which borders Northrop Grumman Corp. in Rolling Meadows.

Rosemont-based Conor Commercial Real Estate purchased the 18 acres last summer and demolished the former Fuller sealant factory to accommodate the warehouse and distribution project.

Under the new plan, the 43-foot-tall building would cover about 162,000 square feet. Conor's original plan, which called for a 337,800-square-foot structure, was approved by the village council in July.

Conor Executive Vice President Brian Quigley spoke to the village council before the vote on the new proposal but didn't shed light on the business expected to operate from the facility.

"We can't disclose subject to a nondisclosure agreement," Quigley said.

Palatine officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday.

In the past six months, Amazon has confirmed plans for warehouses in Skokie, Melrose Park and Channahon, acquired a large parcel in Bolingbrook and reached a tentative deal in Pullman on Chicago's South Side, Crain's reported.

• Daily Herald staff writer Bob Susnjara contributed to this report.