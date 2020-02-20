New restaurants, from chains to mom-and-pop, set to open in Rolling Meadows

A bevy of new restaurants, from chains to mom-and-pop and sit-down to fast casual, are coming to Rolling Meadows in 2020, city officials say.

"We have a number of restaurants coming online, which is very good, filling smaller vacancies throughout the city," said Martha Corner, the city's business advocate who works as a liaison to local businesses. "It's very exciting to see these doors opening soon."

• Already open, Sabroso Authentic Mexican restaurant replaces the old Pepe's at 5153 New Wilke Road. The restaurant has new owners, a new menu and updated interior decor. Its new sign was installed out front this week.

• Tacos Jerez is set to replace Gabutto Burger at 1410 W. Golf Road. The fast food Mexican joint received its liquor license and a health inspection from the city last week, while work continues on the interior. Gabutto, specializing in burgers with a Japanese twist, closed after three years but is relocating to Elgin this spring.

• Teriyaki Madness, featuring chicken, beef and tofu bowls with rice, noodles and vegetables, is proposed to open at 1319 W. Golf Road next to Jimmy John's.

• Further along Algonquin Road, numerous restaurant operators have expressed interest in the shuttered Steak 'n Shake building, but the property owner isn't interested in further discussions until the lease expires later this year, city officials said. A sign marketing the building will be installed soon.

• Egg'lectic Cafe, 2905 W. Algonquin Road, is still being repaired following a fire last April and plans to reopen with breakfast and lunch hours. Another party is interested in purchasing the building and the neighboring former Russell's Barbecue property, city officials said.

• On the west side of town within the Squire Court Shopping Center at Plum Grove Road and Euclid Avenue, interior renovations are underway for two restaurants. K BBQ will offer Korean barbecue and Sally's Place will have burgers and sandwiches. Sally's received approval from the city council in December to install video gambling machines.

• Across the street, Burrito Parilla Mexicana is proposed to replace the shuttered Nic's Organic Fast Food at 2101 Plum Grove Road. The new Mexican eatery is seeking city permits and other approvals.

• Lulu's Cafe, 2633 Kirchoff Road, is working on interior upgrades after receiving its liquor license last month. Owners also plan to apply for video gambling.