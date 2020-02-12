Auction closes with $6 million final bid for Pheasant Run Resort

An online auction for the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles ended Wednesday with a final bid of $6 million, according to the Ten-X Commercial real estate website.

The Ten-X Commercial site indicated Pheasant Run's undisclosed reserve -- the minimum selling price established by the seller -- had not been met, though it says a winning bidder can still be declared.

The auction on the 18.3-acre property at 4051 E. Main St. began Monday with a starting bid of $2 million.

The live bid process required a $25,000 participation deposit and had an initial bid increment of $500,000, though it was later lowered.

While bidding was mostly quiet the first two days, it picked up steam in the hours before the auction closed Wednesday afternoon.

The iconic 57-year-old resort has been marketed for sale since November, shortly after resort management announced plans to restructure operations and lay off 75% of its staff.

The 42 remaining employees were notified last month their jobs also are in jeopardy.

With 293 hotel rooms and seven restaurants, Pheasant Run is listed as an "extraordinary lodging investment opportunity" with the potential for redevelopment and rebranding opportunities.

It operates 31,930 square feet of banquet and meeting space, a comedy club, a theater, an indoor/outdoor pool and an 18-hole golf course it leases from the DuPage Airport.