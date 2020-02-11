Original Beef Shack closes in St. Charles; franchise owners plan to reopen 'bigger and better''

The founder of Beef Shack has closed the original St. Charles location, but franchise owners say they intend to open a "bigger and better" restaurant in the city in the coming months.

Known for its signature cheesy beef sandwiches, Beef Shack began operating more than eight years ago at 2115 W. Main St., in a brick building with a wood plank sign on the roof.

Founder Spiro Douvris maintained ownership of his first establishment even after selling the company's franchising rights a few years ago. He recently decided it was time to move in a different direction, saying "the love was lost for it."

Sunday was the St. Charles restaurant's final day operating, Douvris said. Signs posted in the windows the next day said, "This location has officially closed."

But franchise President Dan Perillo says that won't be the end of Beef Shack in the area. The fast-food chain plans to open a St. Charles restaurant with a drive-through within the next three to six months, he said.

The establishment will most likely be housed in a new location nearby, Perillo said, though Beef Shack representatives have been in talks with property owners of the original restaurant to "see if there's something that can be worked out."

"We love the St. Charles area," he said. "It's a great spot, and we plan to bring (Beef Shack) back."

Beef Shack has been "thriving" with its restaurants in Elgin, Huntley, Joliet and Bartlett, Perillo said. The company also plans to reopen a location in DeKalb, where a Beef Shack run by a separate franchisee shut down earlier this year, he said.

Douvris said he appreciates the support he's received the last several years from his customers in St. Charles and would love to see the concept continue expanding.

"If they can grow the brand we created, I'd be thrilled," he said. "I wish them nothing but the best of luck."