Aerial fitness studio hopes to revive dormant Naperville storefront

A franchise of AIR Aerial Fitness hopes it can last in a downtown Naperville storefront that's seen its share of businesses come and go -- if only it is granted permission to open.

Fitness studios and other businesses classified as service uses instead of retail establishments or restaurants aren't typically allowed to open on the first floor in the downtown Naperville zoning district.

But planning and zoning commission members on Wednesday gave unanimous preliminary approval to AIR's request to open at 236 S. Washington St., Suite 107 -- at least in part because of the past retail failures that have left the space vacant. The city council could decide at a later meeting to make the approval official and allow AIR to begin building out the space.

Boutiques, apparel shops and even a maker of custom chess pieces each lasted only about two months in the space, attorney Caitlin Paloian said.

The 1,200-square-foot area sits behind a Potbelly sandwich shop with no line of sight to Washington Street. Instead of being seen from downtown Naperville's main drag heading north and south, it's accessible only off a small plaza and a city parking garage.

"Retail users, which rely on visibility and foot traffic, cannot survive here," Paloian said.

A dress shop was the latest to close, allowing AIR Aerial Fitness franchisees Amie Langus and Nick Olson to pitch the city for the chance to open their studio in what Paloian called the "problematic portion of the building."

The business would offer classes of AIR's "intense aerial fitness training program fusing elements of conditioning, Pilates, ballet and HIIT (high-intensity interval training)," according to a business description submitted to the city.

About 20 hammocks hung from the ceiling would suspend participants in the air as they build strength and burn calories by following instructors in the program started by Founder and President Shama Patel, a former Chicago attorney. Aside from the hammocks, there would be space for a changing room and bathroom, cubbies for belongings and a display of clothing and health items for sale.

Paolian promoted the retail element as a way for the city to begin recouping some sales taxes from a store that now sits dormant.

But it wasn't a hard sell to convince planning and zoning commissioners, who gave their unanimous OK during a meeting that lasted all of 11 minutes.

Scott Williams, from the city's planning department, said staff members supported the variance to allow a fitness studio on the ground level because they don't fear it will set a precedent. Each downtown storefront has unique circumstances, he said, and this one has proved it's not an ideal retail site.