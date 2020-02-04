 

Chicago Executive Airport inks long-term lease with hangar operator, new jet service to start

  • Atlantic Aviation plans to expand its hangar operations under a 40-year lease with Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. This is the entrance from Wolf Road.

      Atlantic Aviation plans to expand its hangar operations under a 40-year lease with Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. This is the entrance from Wolf Road. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • GrandView Aviation Chief Operating Officer Jessica Naor says the company plans to launch private service this week from Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling using an Embraer Phenom 300 light jet that has nonstop flying range to almost all continental U.S. destinations from the facility.

    GrandView Aviation Chief Operating Officer Jessica Naor says the company plans to launch private service this week from Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling using an Embraer Phenom 300 light jet that has nonstop flying range to almost all continental U.S. destinations from the facility. Courtesy of GrandView Aviation

  • Atlantic Aviation plans to build a new hangar at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

      Atlantic Aviation plans to build a new hangar at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • GrandView Aviation will begin private jet service this week from Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The company will use an Embraer Phenom 300 light jet that has a nonstop flying range to almost all continental U.S. destinations from Chicago Executive.

    GrandView Aviation will begin private jet service this week from Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The company will use an Embraer Phenom 300 light jet that has a nonstop flying range to almost all continental U.S. destinations from Chicago Executive. Courtesy of GrandView Aviation

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 2/4/2020 4:42 PM

Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling has inked a 40-year agreement with a company that plans to construct a new hangar as part of its services to private aircraft using the facility.

The new hangar will be one of four Atlantic Aviation leases at Chicago Executive, starting in May 2021 at total cost of $433,200 annually. Documents show Atlantic's rent will be adjusted yearly according to the Consumer Price Index through the agreement's expiration in April 2061.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"That is a typical lease duration for a large hangar and apron development," airport Executive Director Jamie Abbott said Tuesday. "Thirty to 40 years is normal for those types of facilities when a company is investing millions of dollars. The benefit of a long-term lease is that it secures revenues for the airport for a long period of time."

Similar to two other fixed-base operators at the airport -- Signature Flight Support and Hawthorne Global Aviation -- Atlantic provides terminals for passengers and crew, baggage handling, fueling, gourmet catering and other services for private airplanes.

Atlantic plans to begin construction in the spring on the fourth hangar that'll cover 28,000 square feet and include business offices, parking and an extension of the current aircraft ramp. Atlantic's campus will expand to about 13 acres on Chicago Executive's west side off Wolf Road.

Chicago Executive's director of economic development and strategic planning, George Sakas, said Atlantic, Signature and Hawthorne continue to invest "significant financial resources" in operations. Attracting new customers to the hangars and amenities should create more airport jobs and revenue for the facility co-owned by Wheeling and Prospect Heights, he said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Maryland-based GrandView Aviation will be a new Chicago Executive Airport customer when it launches service this week from the facility as part of its expansion, Chief Operating Officer Jessica Naor said. GrandView will use Signature's hangar and services.

Naor said GrandView will use Embraer's Phenom 300 light jet, which has a flying range allowing travelers to go nonstop from Chicago Executive to almost all continental U.S. destinations. She said GrandView selected Chicago Executive in part for its easy access for travelers coming from downtown or the suburbs.

"Chicago has one of the highest concentrations of high-net-worth individuals in the country, making it an ideal locale for expansion for GrandView Aviation," Naor said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Prospect Heights delays vote on controversial plan to remove runway
Related Article
Prospect Heights delays vote on controversial plan to remove runway
 
Divided Wheeling village board OKs plan to close Chicago Executive runway
Related Article
Divided Wheeling village board OKs plan to close Chicago Executive runway
 
Pilots, Chicago Executive Airport in dispute over possible runway closure
Related Article
Pilots, Chicago Executive Airport in dispute over possible runway closure
 
DuPage Airport operations highest since 2005
Related Article
DuPage Airport operations highest since 2005
 
How Chicago Executive Airport will help nearby homes combat jet noise
Related Article
How Chicago Executive Airport will help nearby homes combat jet noise
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 