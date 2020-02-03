Longtime Wheeling restaurant Market Square abruptly closes

Market Square Restaurant, known for its community involvement and menu favorites including omelettes, homemade matzo ball soup and Grecian-style chicken, ended decades as a Wheeling dining mainstay by abruptly closing Sunday night.

Citing an inability to reach agreement on a lease in a legal dispute with the building's landlord, owner Sam Pappas announced the closure in a note on the front door that also was posted over social media Monday. Pappas didn't return a call seeking comment.

Market Square is in Lynn Plaza at Old McHenry and Dundee roads, which is operated by Hallmark & Johnson Property Management Ltd. of Chicago. Carniceria Jimenez and Mark Drug Medical Supply are among the center's other tenants.

Hallmark & Johnson executive Michael Kolodny acknowledged the long-running dispute, but said he only received secondhand word about Market Square's closure. He said an official notice about the closure had yet to be provided to Hallmark & Johnson as of Monday afternoon.

"If we can come to terms, they're welcome to stay," Kolodny added

Market Square dished breakfast, lunch and dinner at Dundee and Old McHenry for roughly 40 years. The omelettes, matzo ball soup and Grecian-style chicken were part of an extensive menu at the eatery that billed itself as family-friendly American dining with affordable food.

Community involvement included an annual pig roast fundraiser to benefit Wheeling Helping Hands, a nonprofit with the police and fire departments in a partnership providing clothing, food and other donations to help village residents in need.

"I would personally like to the loyal patrons, the Village of Wheeling and the supportive community that helped make the restaurant a place of choice for so many years," Pappas' note reads.