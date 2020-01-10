Gianni's Cafe names Rowan manager of Kildeer location

Gianni's Café has appointed Patrick Rowan as the new manager of its Kildeer location.

Rowan will be responsible for overseeing all facets of the Kildeer restaurant. Rowan joins the team with more than 18 years of experience in restaurant management, most recently serving as the general manager at Pl8 Restaurant in Barrington. Prior to that, Rowan worked at several large restaurant groups including Lettuce Entertain You, Darden Restaurants, Brinker International Restaurants and more. In addition, Rowan served in various hospitality roles at The W and The Westin in Chicago. "We are thrilled to have Patrick take the reins at Gianni's Café Kildeer," said Mike Siena, co-owner. "With his vast experience and excitement for what he does, we are confident that he will continue to strengthen our mission of bringing fresh and authentic Italian dishes to our customers in a relaxed and welcoming environment."