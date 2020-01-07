Macy's to close at Spring Hill Mall

The Macy's store in West Dundee is the latest anchor to announce its impending departure from Spring Hill Mall, village officials confirmed Tuesday.

Representatives of the retail company notified the village this morning that it would close its West Dundee location by mid-February, Village President Chris Nelson said.

Macy's is the second department store slated to close next month at the Dundee-area mall. Sears officials announced in November that its West Dundee store would be among 96 Sears and Kmart locations shuttered by the struggling retailer.

Once Macy's and Sears leave, Kohl's will be the only anchor store left at Spring Hill Mall. Carson's closed its doors in 2018, and the vacant J.C. Penney wing was razed in 2015 and replaced with a Cinemark movie theater.

Macy's officials could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.