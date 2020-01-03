New restaurant coming to downtown Bartlett

The site plan for 120 Live, a restaurant that will offer outdoor seating, an entertainment area and karaoke, recently won unanimous approval from the Bartlett village board.

The new establishment, set for an existing downtown building at 120 W. Bartlett Ave., just north of the railroad tracks and east of Oak Avenue, will serve alcohol and host special events.

Before allowing the petition, brought by property owners and business operators Mary Ann Bollman and Dana Bollman, trustees moved the end time for outdoor entertainment to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The original petition asked for operating hours of 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.

The building's interior will undergo a substantial remodel to create indoor seating, along with an area that could be used for live entertainment, according to the city.

There will be an outdoor seating area along the west side of the building, which also will be used for live entertainment. The outdoor section will be closed on three sides with an eight-foot tall fence with a gray stone appearance and an open, picket-style aluminum fence along Bartlett Avenue.

The village board, based on a plan commission recommendation, also is requiring the owners to find appropriate space at the back of the location for a designated smoking area.