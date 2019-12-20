 

Seoul Taco fuses Korean flavors, Mexican styles in Naperville restaurant

  • David Choi, chef and owner of Seoul Taco, has opened his restaurant's newest location in Naperville after spending part of his childhood growing up in the area.

      David Choi, chef and owner of Seoul Taco, has opened his restaurant's newest location in Naperville after spending part of his childhood growing up in the area. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gogi bowls are one of the menu items at Seoul Taco, which opened Friday in downtown Naperville.

      Gogi bowls are one of the menu items at Seoul Taco, which opened Friday in downtown Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gogi and waffles, left, starts with sweet potato waffle fries, while tacos feature Korean flavors at Seoul Taco, which opened Friday at 206 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville.

      Gogi and waffles, left, starts with sweet potato waffle fries, while tacos feature Korean flavors at Seoul Taco, which opened Friday at 206 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Seoul Taco at 206 S. Washington St. in Naperville has a multicultural menu of Korean and Mexican influences with a hip-hop vibe.

      Seoul Taco at 206 S. Washington St. in Naperville has a multicultural menu of Korean and Mexican influences with a hip-hop vibe. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Seoul Taco opened Friday at 206 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville.

      Seoul Taco opened Friday at 206 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • An art installation of boom boxes is part of the decor at Seoul Taco in Naperville.

      An art installation of boom boxes is part of the decor at Seoul Taco in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 12/20/2019 5:48 PM

Korean-Mexican street food is now part of the Naperville dining scene with the opening Friday of Seoul Taco.

The restaurant joined the downtown dining mix at 206 S. Washington St., selling recipes that are Korean barbecue-inspired, but made into foods that are Mexican-styled, such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Chef and Owner David Choi spent some of his childhood growing up in the Naperville area and opened his restaurant's sixth location there after starting with a food truck and shops in St. Louis, then expanding to Chicago.

"Naperville has a vibrant dining scene, and it's only grown more over the years," Choi said in a news release. "We look forward to becoming a part of the local Naperville community and sharing our passion for great food and stellar hospitality."

Seoul Taco is a fast-casual place -- and a carefully designed one.

There's a mural inspired by Japanese anime, created by muralist and Kimski chef Won Kim and local artist Jake Merten, along with an installation of colorful boom boxes on the walls designed by Alex Morales of Smart Mouth Designs. Its menu boards are decorated with multilingual background patterns, also by Morales, and its vibe is all hip-hop.

One example on the menu of the restaurant's Korean-Mexican fusion is Bulgogi steak tacos, with Korean salad mix, green onion, crushed sesame seeds, lime and secret "Seoul Sauce."

Another menu highlight is gogi and waffles, but the word "waffles" isn't to be taken literally. (It actually means sweet potato waffle fries.) Atop a bed of the fries, diners can add a choice of protein, along with housemade kimchi, sesame seeds, green onion, queso blanco and spicy "Seoul Sauce."

The restaurant is set to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and seats roughly 40 people. It also will offer catering.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 