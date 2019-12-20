Chipotle opens Randall Road restaurant in Elgin
Updated 12/20/2019 2:36 PM
Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new restaurant on Randall Road in Elgin that features a Chipotlane -- a drive-through allowing customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
The restaurant at 2500 N. Randall Road is only the fifth with a Chipotlane in the state. The company plans to open several more Chipotlanes throughout the country by the end of the year, officials said in a news release.
The restaurant, which opened Wednesday, employs roughly two dozen people. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.