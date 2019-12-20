Chipotle opens Randall Road restaurant in Elgin

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new restaurant on Randall Road in Elgin that features a Chipotlane -- a drive-through allowing customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant at 2500 N. Randall Road is only the fifth with a Chipotlane in the state. The company plans to open several more Chipotlanes throughout the country by the end of the year, officials said in a news release.

The restaurant, which opened Wednesday, employs roughly two dozen people. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.