Naperville shops catering to guys with Men's Shopping Night Out

Beer and bourbon sales and samples. Store associates helping with purchases. Free gift wrapping and a party atmosphere -- anything to get men shopping.

One group of merchants and restaurants is laying out the welcome mat to guys in particular Thursday evening during the first Men's Shopping Night Out at Water Street in downtown Naperville.

The event will include specials, samples, advice, inspiration -- and in some stores, free gift wrapping -- all tailored to men who might have some last-minute shopping left to do. There even will be holiday lights, with the NaperLights display set up by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise along the Riverwalk at Water Street offering animated, lighted figures and festive music.

Participating shops along Water Street will stay open until 9 p.m. or later on Thursday to give men time to get their gift lists checked off after work -- and maybe find some enjoyment in the process.

London Skye boutique is one of them. The shop will have employees at the ready to guide men through the selection of clothing, jewelry and home accessories of the store at 120 Water St. suite 104, and to box, wrap and bow their gifts for them, owner JoEllen Elam said. Shoppers also can enjoy free samples of bourbon or of Goose Island Christmas IPA and free appetizers from Water Street restaurant Blue Sushi Sake Grill as they browse.

"We're trying to make it a little party atmosphere," Elam said. "We're trying to make it interesting here at Water Street."

The block of stores and restaurants, which began to open in fall 2016 after being built in conjunction with the Hotel Indigo, also includes Naperville Jewelers, Mes Amies dress boutique, Trails & Tides, Solaia salon and spa, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, Sparrow Coffee, Santo Cielo, Plank Bar & Kitchen, Quiubo and SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen.

At the wine bar, men can get a flight of three beer samples or three bourbon samples to take the edge off their shopping from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, said Lydia Slaker, events manager for SixtyFour.

Beers in the flight for $14.98 include Solemn Oath Blue Kolsch brewed in Naperville; Three Floyds Gumball Head brewed in Munster, Indiana; and Maplewood Fat Pug brewed in Chicago. Bourbons in a flight for $24.98 include Buffalo Trace, Weller Special Reserve and Taylor Small Batch -- all up the alley of many men, Slaker said.

"If they're starting to get a little overwhelmed with the shopping, they can stop in, have a quick drink and then get back to it," Slaker said. "We just want to make it super relaxed."