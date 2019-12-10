 

Hoffman Estates recommends incentive to spur growth at corners

  • Hoffman Estates officials have recommended approval of a village-initiated tax increment financing district to spur commercial growth at the northeast and northwest corners of Higgins and Old Sutton roads. This view looks south toward Higgins Road, with Old Sutton Road at the center of the image.

      Hoffman Estates officials have recommended approval of a village-initiated tax increment financing district to spur commercial growth at the northeast and northwest corners of Higgins and Old Sutton roads. This view looks south toward Higgins Road, with Old Sutton Road at the center of the image. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, July 2019

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted12/10/2019 1:00 AM

Hoffman Estates officials are poised to grant an economic incentive Jan. 6 to spur development just west of The Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center, helping the vacant site join the commercial development going on around it.

The village's planning, building and zoning committee voted 6-1 Monday to recommend approval of a tax increment financing district to pay for sewer and water utilities on the northeast and northwest corners of Higgins and Old Sutton roads.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The proposed TIF district would include a 24-acre parcel and a 16-acre parcel along Higgins Road west of Route 59 as well as adjacent right of way for a total of 64 acres.

Potential developments for the site include a gas station and convenience store along Old Sutton, 100,000 square feet of self storage along the CN Railroad tracks, and a 150,000-square-foot retail center.

But because the proposed TIF district isn't based on any developer's specific plan, Mayor Bill McLeod cast Monday's dissenting vote.

"I'd be more comfortable if there were a real plan before us before we voted on this," McLeod said.

Trustee Gary Pilafas tried to explain a rationale for being ahead of a particular proposal.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It allows the village to play offense," he said. "We have the ball. It goes our way or not at all."

A TIF district works by freezing the amount of property taxes local governments receive at the level of the district's first year. As taxes gradually rise, the increases go to a municipally held fund to pay for public improvements within the district.

Village officials said Community Unit District 300 cast the sole vote against support for the TIF district among the local governments that would be affected by it, having expressed a desire for a revenue-sharing plan.

The property in question is just part of the proposed 185-acre Plum Farms commercial and residential development that's been stalled since 2017. District 300 and Barrington Unit District 220 have jurisdiction over different parts of it.

But the current plan for a village-initiated TIF district focuses exclusively on commercial development within District 300's portion.

The partnership behind Plum Farms dropped its own request for a TIF district amid controversy triggered by its plans for dense residential development.

That density sparked a lawsuit by residents of the Regency at the Woods of South Barrington, a nearby age-restricted community.

Though the original lawsuit has been settled, the related concerns of District 220 -- which intervened on the side of the residents -- have not.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Hoffman Estates sets meetings for input on proposed TIF district
Related Article
Hoffman Estates sets meetings for input on proposed TIF district
 
How Hoffman Estates might jump-start stalled development
Related Article
How Hoffman Estates might jump-start stalled development
 
District 220 intends to join lawsuit against Hoffman Estates
Related Article
District 220 intends to join lawsuit against Hoffman Estates
 
Hoffman Estates approves further revised development pact
Related Article
Hoffman Estates approves further revised development pact
 
Hoffman Estates recommends revised development pact
Related Article
Hoffman Estates recommends revised development pact
 
Hoffman Estates delays vote on annexation deal at routes 59, 72
Related Article
Hoffman Estates delays vote on annexation deal at routes 59, 72
 
Districts 220, 300 worried by Hoffman Estates annexation plan
Related Article
Districts 220, 300 worried by Hoffman Estates annexation plan
 
Hoffman Estates hires consultant for 185-acre TIF district
Related Article
Hoffman Estates hires consultant for 185-acre TIF district
 
Hoffman Estates development could get tax incentives
Related Article
Hoffman Estates development could get tax incentives
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 