Cinnaholic to bring gourmet cinnamon rolls to downtown Naperville

Gourmet cinnamon rolls made without dairy or egg products are on the menu at Cinnaholic, a new restaurant set to open in early 2020 in downtown Naperville. Courtesy of Cinnaholic

A plant-based diet enthusiast who also loves baked goods is bringing the best of both worlds to downtown Naperville with a new business called Cinnaholic.

Kaleen Barbera is set to open a franchise in early 2020 of the gourmet cinnamon roll shop based in Berkeley, California, bringing its signature rolls made without eggs or dairy -- but with plenty of tasty toppings -- to the Western suburbs.

Barbera said taste doesn't suffer without any of the commonly allergenic products Cinnaholic's rolls avoid. Visitors also get to customize their roll -- the classic "Old Skool" size starts at $5 -- with one of 18 frosting flavors for an additional 25 cents and any of 22 toppings for an additional 50 cents each.

"It is truly gourmet, and that's why I loved it so much," Barbera said. "You don't miss anything."

Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll shop that's set to open early next year in downtown Naperville, also will offer catering with mini rolls called "baby buns" or regular rolls as well as brownies and cookies, all made without dairy or egg products. - Courtesy of Cinnaholic

The investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" also raved about the taste of Cinnaholic rolls when founders Shannon and Florian Radke went on the show in 2014.

The Cinnaholic bakery in Naperville is set to open at 41 W. Jefferson Ave., suite 109, in part of the space formerly occupied by the longtime Russell's Dry Cleaners. The rest of the new building constructed after the cleaners was torn down is taken up by a new Filson outdoor clothing store.

Barbera said the interior build out for the Cinnaholic bakery is under way, and the store has hired a couple of staff members for what she estimates eventually will be a team of between 7 and 10 employees.

"It's really coming together quite well," Barbera said.

The shop also has city council permission to install the type of sign it wants, a blade sign perpendicular to the building overhanging roughly two feet above the city sidewalk.