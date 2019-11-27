Builder proposes 59 townhouses near Deer Park Town Center

A developer wants to construct 59 townhouses on the west side of Deer Park Town Center, creating a continuation of multifamily housing on the edge the of shopping and dining center.

Deer Park trustees have informally agreed that Pulte Homes should continue to move its proposal for the 59 townhouses through the village's approval process. That starts with the town's advisory planning and zoning commission, which would provide a recommendation to the village board for final consideration.

If built, Village President Dale Sands said, the townhouses would be a strategic extension of the multifamily housing options near Deer Park Town Center. The Deer Park Crossing luxury apartments and The Solana Deer Park seniors complex are south of the mall, near where Pulte would build the townhouses -- all a stone's throw from the shopping and dining.

Sands said the village has gained about 1,000 residents in the past two years, with many living next to the Town Center and contributing to Deer Park's sales tax revenues.

"We wanted to build the Town Center complex out more fully," Sands added.

Pulte attorney Vince Rosanova, who appeared before the village board last week, said the tentative plan calls for mostly three-bedroom townhouses from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet, along with a central courtyard, on about 4 acres west of the center. The homes would sit near the Century 16 Deer Park movie theater on land that's not appropriate for office or retail uses, Rosanova said.

Deer Park Trustee Greg Rusteberg was among those on the village board who encouraged Pulte to proceed with the proposal.

"It would be a nice asset," Rusteberg said.

Deer Park has the potential of more development south of the Town Center on sites totaling 17 acres, Village Administrator Beth McAndrews said.

That includes land where the village board approved the 58,000-square-foot Palazzo of Deer Park retail center in August 2015, but the project never proceeded and the land remains for sale, Sands said. That parcel could be combined with adjacent sites owned by the closed John's Pub and Continental Automotive Systems Inc., he added.

Sands said while the private property owners will dictate the potential land sales, the village has an idea about possible development.

"We've been looking at a mixed retail complex (with homes)," he said. "Again, more people are moving to the suburbs. Deer Park's got a lot to offer."