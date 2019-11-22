Combination burger, pizza and ice cream restaurant planned on Randall Road

Geneva officials cleared the way for a combination restaurant in the Fabyan Crossing development that will offer pizza, burgers and ice cream.

The city council recently approved the development plan for Oberweis Dairy to construct a sit-down and drive-through 4,256-square-foot restaurant on the west side of Randall Road, just north of Fabyan Parkway.

In addition to the Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, the space would include restaurants That Burger Joint and Woodgrain Pizza, all sharing a parking lot, eating areas and bathrooms.

The application includes amendments to the Fabyan Crossing Planned Development to allow sit-down and drive-through restaurants.

This was the second time the application from Oberweis Dairy was approved by the council.

In May, approval of the development was recommended by the planning and zoning commission and the council passed the ordinance, although there were some conditions of that approval that needed to be met.

Oberweis satisfied all the conditions except one. The group was unable to get permission from the owner of a neighboring development for a utility easement that would provide a route for redundant electric power between the new restaurant and the nearby McDonald's in the event that the primary electric feed failed.

Without this condition being met, Oberweis chose to move forward on the development and reapplied without that condition.

At a planning and zoning commission public hearing in October, representatives from lots in the area opposed the Oberweis development based on private covenants related to a ban on drive-through restaurants in the shopping center, according to city records. It could result in a 50% rent abatement by McDonald's if the new restaurant was approved.

Earlier this month, the commission recommended approval of the amended application.