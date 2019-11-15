Remembering family man, lumber business founder Bob Heller

Robert L. Heller was known in the Northwest suburbs for the 64-year-old lumber business in Arlington Heights that bears his family's name.

Heller, 89, of Inverness, died Nov. 6 surrounded by family. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday and a memorial service on Monday.

Granddaughter Jane Garb said Heller was a family man. She remembered how Heller took her and his other grandchildren on trips, including a time she visited Alaska with him and her cousins.

"He always made time for each one of his grandchildren," said Garb, now president of Heller Lumber Co. on Hickory Avenue in Arlington Heights.

Born and raised in Arlington Heights, Heller started the lumber business in 1955. Commonly known as Bob, he owned and operated Heller Lumber until retiring in 1995 and counted many customers as his friends.

Garb said her grandfather enjoyed sharing his knowledge of a variety of subjects and reading to the children in his family. Heller's obituary listed trees, birds, science, math and politics as favorite topics.

"He was a wonderful storyteller," Garb said.

Heller, who enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf, was an active volunteer in Arlington Heights. His community service resume included the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights, Boy Scout Troop 132, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights.

Other survivors include Heller's wife of 67 years, Virginia, and three children.

The visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., followed by a reception in the church's Fellowship Hall.