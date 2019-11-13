 

Feder: Tribune pulling the plug on Spanish newspaper Hoy

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/13/2019 6:28 AM

Hoy, the Spanish-language newspaper and website produced by the Chicago Tribune, will cease publication as of December 13, Robert Feder writes.

No reason was cited for the move, although the paper has been shrinking since its launch as a daily in 2003. It's been a weekly since 2017.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We anticipate providing all affected employees the opportunity to take open positions inside the company," Tribune Publishing said in a statement, adding that it would be "aggressively exploring other options to meet the changing readership needs of our important Hispanic communities."

The Chicago Tribune Guild, which represents editorial employees, said it was "deeply disappointed" by the shutdown, calling it "a disservice to our journalists, our readers and our company."

