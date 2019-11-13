Amazon 4-star opens in Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK -- Online retail giant Amazon opened its Amazon 4-star brick-and-mortar store Wednesday at 2228 Oakbrook Center.

The 4-star store is the first in the Chicago region and the seventh nationwide.

Amazon 4-star carries highly rated products from the top categories of Amazon.com, including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games. Everything in store is rated 4 stars or above by customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com. The store also offers features like "Trending Around Chicago," "Most-Wished-For Books on Amazon.com," "Live Your Best Life," "This Season's Top Toys" and "Seasonal Decor," along with cards featuring customer review quotes.

Customers also have the opportunity to test drive Amazon devices and accessories -- including Echo and smart home accessories that work with Alexa -- while having Amazon 4-star associates on hand to answer questions.

Store hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Oakbrook Center store is the sixth brick-and-mortar store for Amazon in the Chicago area, joining Amazon Books at Southport Corridor in Old Orchard Mall in Skokie and four Amazon Go locations in Chicago.