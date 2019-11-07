Sears leaving Spring Hill Mall in February; West Dundee mayor ponders future without retail anchor

Sears will close its store at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee by February, village officials confirmed Thursday.

The retailer notified West Dundee officials Wednesday the store would be closing and sought a sign permit to begin liquidation, Village President Chris Nelson said.

The news didn't come as a surprise.

"They have been reducing head count continuously over the last year," Nelson said. "We anticipated it, and so we were happy that they remained in operation. At least the store survived a significant number of cuts nationally."

Hundreds of Sears stores nationwide have closed in the last few years. Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.

It is unclear how many employees presently working at the Spring Hill store who could be laid off or displaced, Nelson said.

Village officials anticipate losing slightly more than $100,000 in yearly sales tax revenue.

"Sales tax was declining really independent of how well the store was doing because the order model had changed (with more online sales)," said Nelson.

He said he doesn't expect Sears' closing will affect foot traffic at other mall stores.

In August, the retail giant announced it would close 26 stores -- 21 Sears and five Kmart locations -- between late October and mid-November, including the Sears store at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale.

Sears also told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would cut around 250 employees at its headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

A sign on the Stratford Square Sears store indicates only four days remain until closing. The store is virtually empty of merchandise and its fixtures are now for sale.

Nelson said this latest round of closings involves 140 Sears stores nationwide.

After the Spring Hill store's closing, the only suburban Sears locations are at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, North Riverside and Chicago Ridge.

Sears departure leaves the 750,000-square-foot Spring Hill Mall with just one anchor, Macy's, and a 100,000-square-foot vacancy officials are eager to fill.

Brookfield Properties spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said no information is available at this time on next steps after Sears leaves.

Mall officials previously have welcomed the idea of reconfiguring the Sears space "recognizing that the retail landscape is changing," Nelson said.

"The interior mall with a four-anchor model, it's likely not sustainable in the future," Nelson said.

That's among the reasons why mall owners poured $40 million into the shopping center in 2016. That investment spurred a massive redevelopment, including a new 35,000-square-foot Cinemark theater, three new restaurants, renovated food court, a new exterior plaza and mall wing with outward-facing retail, Nelson said.

"With Sears' closure, it actually presents some opportunity to actively market the site," Nelson said. "We do believe that the future mall will have less space dedicated to retail and more space dedicated to office, residential or public use."

That's the vision of Atlanta-based Sizemore Group, a firm hired by the village to create a framework for the area's potential redevelopment.

Company representatives have been working with village officials to develop conceptual designs for how the mall campus could be transformed into a "scaled-up downtown" in the next five to 20 years.

"The owner of the mall -- Brookfield Properties -- will purchase the site and then work with us to repurpose it," Nelson said. "It will be difficult to put another retail operator in that Sears space. We will likely see a more creative use."