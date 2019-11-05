Zebra acquires Cortexica Vision Systems

Lincolnshire-based Zebra Technologies Corp. announced it has acquired Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., a London-based business-to-business computer vision-based artificial intelligence solutions firm, for an undisclosed sum. Daily Herald file photo

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. announced it has acquired Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., a London-based business-to-business computer vision-based artificial intelligence solutions firm.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Cortexica has developed vision-based analytics and AI solutions to drive new user experiences and greater operational efficiencies. Its product portfolio include object recognition, image and video analysis and visual search.

"The acquisition of Cortexica further advances our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision by providing computer vision-based sensing to enable our customers to operate more effectively in increasingly automated, data-powered environments," said Zebra Technologies CEO Anders Gustafsson. "Cortexica's computer vision expertise provides customers greater visibility into the status of assets at the operational edge of their businesses through vision-based sensing and advanced analytics capabilities."