Fresh Thyme president resigns

DOWNERS GROVE -- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market President and CEO Chris Sherrell announced Friday is resigning.

Sherrell has led Fresh Thyme since its beginning in 2012 and the company has since grown to 77 stores, primarily in the upper Midwest.

Gerald Melville has been selected to replace Sherrell as president. A 39-year retail veteran, Melville joins Fresh Thyme from Meijer, where he was a regional vice president of Stores, overseeing operations for nearly 50 Meijer supercenters in Illinois and Wisconsin. Prior to joining Meijer in 2009, Melville held a variety of senior leadership roles with Albertson's and SuperValu, including broad responsibility for store operations, customer service, labor, food safety and asset protection.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores provide a farmers market experience while offering a broad variety of natural and organic products. The company also features numerous offerings tailored to customers following vegan, paleo, keto, vegetarian or wheat- and gluten-free diets. The company currently operates 77 stores in 11 states, including suburban locations in Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Mount Prospect, Naperville and River Forest.