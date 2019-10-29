 

The Popeyes' chicken sandwich returns Sunday in a dig at Chick-fil-A

  • Popeye's chicken sandwich is returning to restaurants on Sunday.

      Popeye's chicken sandwich is returning to restaurants on Sunday. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

 
Leslie Patton
Bloomberg
 
 
Updated 10/29/2019 11:25 AM

Popeyes is planning to bring back its hit chicken sandwich on Sunday in a slam to poultry rival Chick-fil-A, which is closed that day of the week.

The restaurant chain is hoping the sandwich will bring in more customers amid fierce fast-food competition. Popeyes debuted the sandwich in August, but ran out within a few weeks, saying demand far exceeded supply.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

This time, franchisees are staffing up to make sure they have enough workers to make and sell the item.

The sandwich's popularity was a boon for parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. last quarter. On Monday, Popeyes reported comparable sales, a key measure of a restaurant's health, of 9.7%, almost double what analysts had projected, according to Consensus Metrix. The chicken chain "had one of its best quarters in two decades,"Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands, said in an earnings statement.

Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King, is battling for share in an industry that's facing declining customer traffic. Chains including McDonald's Corp. are raising menu prices to keep sales climbing. Closely held Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since its founder instituted the tradition in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Georgia.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 