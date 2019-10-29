The Popeyes' chicken sandwich returns Sunday in a dig at Chick-fil-A

Popeyes is planning to bring back its hit chicken sandwich on Sunday in a slam to poultry rival Chick-fil-A, which is closed that day of the week.

The restaurant chain is hoping the sandwich will bring in more customers amid fierce fast-food competition. Popeyes debuted the sandwich in August, but ran out within a few weeks, saying demand far exceeded supply.

This time, franchisees are staffing up to make sure they have enough workers to make and sell the item.

Y'all the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. ?? pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

The sandwich's popularity was a boon for parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. last quarter. On Monday, Popeyes reported comparable sales, a key measure of a restaurant's health, of 9.7%, almost double what analysts had projected, according to Consensus Metrix. The chicken chain "had one of its best quarters in two decades,"Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands, said in an earnings statement.

Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King, is battling for share in an industry that's facing declining customer traffic. Chains including McDonald's Corp. are raising menu prices to keep sales climbing. Closely held Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since its founder instituted the tradition in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Georgia.