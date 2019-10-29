Premier launches Phase III of business park project

WAUKEGAN -- Premier Design + Build Group launched Phase III of a new 225-acre business park in Waukegan.

The project with Bridge Development Partners LLC will add four new buildings totaling 918,972 square feet to the Bridge Point North master-planned campus. Premier is managing design and build services for each of the Phase III buildings.

Bridge Point North is a modern, class A industrial business park designed for tenants seeking space for corporate headquarters, high-tech manufacturing, distribution/warehouse operations, and life sciences. Bridge Point North Phase I was completed in 2017; Phase II was completed earlier this year. Current tenants include Amazon, Medline and Cardinal Health. Bridge Point North is near I-94 and routes 137 and 41. The site is between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Premier is teaming with Cornerstone Architects Ltd. for architectural design services. LJB, Inc. and Manhard Consulting Ltd. will provide structural and civil engineering services for the project. CBRE Group, Inc. is the listing agent for the entire Bridge Point North campus. CIBC Bank and Simmons Banks are the lenders.